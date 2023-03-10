Elkmont man killed in fatal crash on Easter Ferry Rd

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Elkmont on Thursday night.

Matthew Reyer, age 26 of Elkmont, was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned striking a tree, according to Alabama Law Enforcement (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The crash occurred on Easter Ferry Road around 10:15 p.m. on March 9.

Reyer was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

