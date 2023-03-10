Clear with patchy frost tonight | Showers Saturday night & Sunday

This afternoon, gradually more and more sunshine with each hour. Breezy and cool, Frosty tonight with clear conditions. Mid to upper 30s. After a frosty start Saturday morning, any sun early will give way to clouds during the afternoon. Showers move into Northwest Alabama around 5 to 6 PM and spreading eastward. Rain showers and isolated storms will be likely overnight into Sunday morning with periods of heavy rainfall. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios. Sunday looks pretty wet in general with additional rounds of rain showers expected through the morning and afternoon. Next work week will start off sunny and dry with high temperatures staying well below average in the 40s to middle 50s for Monday through Wednesday. A freeze is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so please protect or cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.

