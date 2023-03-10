Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Clear with patchy frost tonight | Showers Saturday night & Sunday

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, gradually more and more sunshine with each hour. Breezy and cool, Frosty...
This afternoon, gradually more and more sunshine with each hour. Breezy and cool, Frosty tonight with clear condiitons. Mid to upper 30s. After a frosty start Saturday morning, any sun early will give way to clouds during the afternoon. Showers move into Northwest Alabama around 5 to 6 PM and spreading eastward. Rain showers and isolated storms will be likely overnight into Sunday morning with periods of heavy rainfall. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios. Sunday looks pretty wet in general with additional rounds of rain showers expected through the morning and afternoon. Next work week will start off sunny and dry with high temperatures staying well below average in the 40s to middle 50s for Monday through Wednesday. A freeze is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so please protect or cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.(waff)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon, gradually more and more sunshine with each hour. Breezy and cool, Frosty tonight with clear conditions. Mid to upper 30s. After a frosty start Saturday morning, any sun early will give way to clouds during the afternoon. Showers move into Northwest Alabama around 5 to 6 PM and spreading eastward. Rain showers and isolated storms will be likely overnight into Sunday morning with periods of heavy rainfall. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios. Sunday looks pretty wet in general with additional rounds of rain showers expected through the morning and afternoon. Next work week will start off sunny and dry with high temperatures staying well below average in the 40s to middle 50s for Monday through Wednesday. A freeze is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so please protect or cover any sensitive plants and vegetation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Fatal Crash
Elkmont man killed in fatal crash on Easter Ferry Rd

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Rain ends early with clearing skies, cool 50s this afternoon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
This afternoon, showers and cool. Temps in the 50s. Steady rain tonight with temps falling only...
Showers & cool this afternoon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast