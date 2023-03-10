Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

City Council approves $364k in emergency funds for the homeless

Logo for City of Huntsville
Logo for City of Huntsville(City of Huntsville)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved eight resolutions to receive funds during the city council meeting on Thursday night.

The City of Huntsville is issuing $364,000 to aid nonprofits to provide services to people at risk of becoming homeless or are homeless.

The FY 2022 Emergency Solutions Grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will soon be distributed by the Community Development Department.

The following agencies in Huntsville will receive funds:

  • AshaKiran – $25,000
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama – $30,000
  • Community Action Partnership – $87,000
  • Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #26 – $52,000
  • First Stop – $75,000
  • Family Services Center – $35,000
  • New Futures – $35,000
  • WellStone Behavioral Health – $25,000

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the...
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Keshaun Middlebrooks.
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire

Latest News

Friends of Alabama A&M student killed on Wednesday talk about her life
Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient
Men’s movement bikes 611 miles to raise money for 19-year-old dialysis patient
Telemundo Birmingham to broadcast six Birmingham Legion FC games
Handgun found in student’s backpack at East Limestone High