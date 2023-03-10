City Council approves $364k in emergency funds for the homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved eight resolutions to receive funds during the city council meeting on Thursday night.

The City of Huntsville is issuing $364,000 to aid nonprofits to provide services to people at risk of becoming homeless or are homeless.

The FY 2022 Emergency Solutions Grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will soon be distributed by the Community Development Department.

The following agencies in Huntsville will receive funds:

AshaKiran – $25,000

Crisis Services of North Alabama – $30,000

Community Action Partnership – $87,000

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #26 – $52,000

First Stop – $75,000

Family Services Center – $35,000

New Futures – $35,000

WellStone Behavioral Health – $25,000

