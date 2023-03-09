Deals
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard

A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

The closures on the recalled products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system. The agency said if that happens, it can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death.

Yeti is recalling coolers because of a potential magnet issue.
The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler and M30 soft cooler, version 1.0 and 2.0.

The firm has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Yeti toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday. The Austin, Texas, company can also be contact by email at productrecall@yeti.com or online at https://stg.yeti.com/M20-M30-sidekick-product-recall.html or at www.yeti.com. Consumers should click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for details.

More than 40,000 of the recalled products were sold in Canada.

Shown is the recalled Yeti Hopper M30 1.0.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

