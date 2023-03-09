Showers & cool this afternoon

This afternoon, showers and cool. Temps in the 50s. Steady rain tonight with temps falling only a few degrees into the upper 40s. Rain out early Friday (before 7 A.M.), sun pops during the afternoon and winds pick up. High temps near 60°. For the weekend, high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Showers arrive late Saturday evening and through the day Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA Weather Radios. Next week will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be watching our low temperatures for a likely frost or freeze on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

