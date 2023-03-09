Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Showers & cool this afternoon

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, showers and cool. Temps in the 50s. Steady rain tonight with temps falling only...
This afternoon, showers and cool. Temps in the 50s. Steady rain tonight with temps falling only a few degrees into the upper 40s. Rain out early Friday (before 7 A.M.), sun pops during the afternoon and winds pick up. High temps near 60°. For the weekend, high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Showers arrive late Saturday evening and through the day Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA Weather Radios. Next week will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be watching our low temperatures for a likely frost or freeze on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This afternoon, showers and cool. Temps in the 50s. Steady rain tonight with temps falling only a few degrees into the upper 40s. Rain out early Friday (before 7 A.M.), sun pops during the afternoon and winds pick up. High temps near 60°. For the weekend, high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Showers arrive late Saturday evening and through the day Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA Weather Radios. Next week will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be watching our low temperatures for a likely frost or freeze on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
Zachary Lambert
Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Madison County Sheriff, Huntsville attorney explain implications of cracking down on gangs
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Overcast, cool conditions with rain showers on your Thursday
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
This afternoon, mostly cloudy with scattered showers for locations west of I-65. High temps...
Showers this afternoon and evening