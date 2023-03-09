Overcast, cool and rain showers for your Thursday

Good Thursday morning. Overcast gray skies and mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s will kick off our Thursday, no fog will be expected for the morning commute but be sure to grab an umbrella before heading out to work or school.

Today will stay cloudy with periods of scattered to numerous rain showers from late morning through the afternoon, this will be cold rain too with temps staying in the 50s. The heaviest rainfall looks to move through tonight into early morning Friday. Rain showers and isolated storms will likely come to an end by 7:00 AM, morning temps will be near 50 degrees. Clouds will clear out through the day Friday with a northwest breeze pulling in some drier air, afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The weekend will also be fairly cool with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday, showers will be expected late Saturday evening and through the day Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios.

Next week will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be watching our low temperatures for a likely frost or freeze on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

