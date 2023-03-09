One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a house fire in Hazel Green.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call came in at 4:53 p.m. and happened on Macon Road.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual has died. Webster confirmed that two patients in stable condition have been transported to Huntsville Hospital.

A WAFF 48 Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

