Marshall County Jail overcrowding brings more renovations

Marshal County, Ala. (WAFF) - After undergoing major renovations, the Marshall County jail faces another problem. Overcrowding.

“We’re overcrowded. We have 196 beds, and today I have 304 inmates. When people don’t behave and they keep breaking the law, you’ve got to have a place to put them,” says Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

Wednesday morning, the Marshall County Commission gave the green light to begin planning an expansion of the facility.

“I was proud to work with our commission today to get approval to hire an architect and a construction manager to design a 250-bed expansion out to the back of the facility here,” Sims says.

This comes just as the jail wrapped up a more than $10 million overhaul. In 2020, the jail was approved for started a simple mold removal but quickly grew to be a more expensive project.

“We expected a three to $4 million project at the time. It ballooned up to a $10-11 million project,” says Sims.

Sheriff Sims says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a few hiccups and new problems within the building were revealed.

“What hurt us was COVID. Material supplies, gas, you name it, we got hit with it. But we didn’t have a choice. The jail was in disrepair,” he said.

New floors, redesigned communication centers, and state-of-the-art fire suppression systems were just a few of the upgrades.

Sims says the $10 million price tag was well worth it, as the completed renovations will give inmates a higher quality of life.

“They’re still confined, but it’s in a better atmosphere,” says Sims.

