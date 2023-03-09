Deals
Man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County

By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday evening who was allegedly setting multiple structures on fire.

Lauderdale County Sheriffs, St. Florian Police Department Officers and Killen Police Department Officers responded to County Road 8 in the Greenhill community on a report of a man setting fires to structures.

Officials say the first officer on the scene encountered the suspect who was pouring gasoline on a house. Once the suspect was confronted by officers, he picked up a compound bow and arrow.

The officer was able to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

Officials believe the suspect is responsible for setting fire to two mobile homes, two vehicles and one shed.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff Investigators and State Fire Marshals are continuing to investigate.

