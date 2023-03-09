Deals
Madison County Sheriff, Huntsville attorney explains implications of cracking down on gangs

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling spoke to the Madison County Sheriff and a local attorney on a new act targeting gangs.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - State Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling on lawmakers to pass a new act meant to deal a crucial blow to gangs, no longer allowing them to recruit children.

Instead of a slap on the wrist in juvenile court and being back on the street shortly after, these minors would be tried as adults with much more serious consequences.

That part might give lawmakers pause, according to Huntsville attorney Will League.

“Anyone 16 and over being charged with an adult that may be riddled with some constitutional issues,” League said. “That may be a sticking point with some legislatures.”

League explains the goal most of the time is to get these kids on a better path, with rehabilitation and a change of course but he says not every case can be treated the same way.

“When we’re all kids, we acted different than when we grew up,” League said. “So, you want to be able to try and shepherd these kids to a better future. But at the same time, let’s be real, if they’re involved in adult crimes, then maybe they should be charged as an adult.”

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner worked in the gang task force unit for decades. Sheriff Turner explains why he feels the state needs these laws that target gang activity.

“We have been asking and wanting legislatures to have laws on the books to have teeth to where we can actually put gang members in jail if you will,” he said.

When asked about the number of gangs in our area, he explains sharing that information is exactly what the gangs want.

“We have exploded here in Madison County on populations, so I wouldn’t even try to put a number on how many gang members we have,” Turner said. “As an experienced investigator, that is what they feed off of if you give one particular group or clique notoriety. That’s not something that I’m going to do.”

As far as the Alabama Criminal Gang Prevention Act goes, Attorney General Steve Marshall thinks it could pass the legislative session.

