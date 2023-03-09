Local parents concerned over proposed education bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - One lawmaker is hoping he can get a bill passed that would make it easier for parents to transfer their children from public schools to private ones.

Senator Larry Stuss proposed a bill called the Parental Rights in Education Act or PRICE. It calls for the state to pay $6,000 to an education saving account for students who attend schools outside their district.

The money could be used for books, tutoring, or buying new materials for the new school your child attends.

The state portion of the money for education follows the child, whereas federal and any local tax money would still stay with the school system.

Shema Rizo, a local mother, believes the bill will lead parents to abandon struggling public schools making it harder for them to receive funding.

“That doesn’t go back to the number one issue that we have is to improve our public schools,” said Rizo, “Let’s be proud of our public school system that’s why our tax dollars are going”

Senator Stutts said he believes that competition makes everybody better.

“If your school is a school that people want to leave, then make your school better,” said Senator Stutts.

Either parents or schools have the choice to opt-in to the program. After a student turns 18, or they graduate, parents will no longer receive additional state funding to their accounts. Students will then be allowed to use the leftover money for college, and trade school until the age of 21.

Rizo believes the PRICE Act is not the solution, but instead the government should offer a tax deduction or a tax credit.

The bill will be considered during the legislative session beginning March 21st.

