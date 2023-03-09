“Kids helping kids:” Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge Junior

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside soon and do some good for your neighbors, fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge is underway!

Trailblaze Junior is a one-day hiking event where kids will hike 2.63 miles, inspired by Make-A-Wish Alabama’s signature Trailblaze Challenge event, all to benefit wish kids in Alabama!

If you don’t know exactly what it is Make-A-Wish does, the organization creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Something like a wish gives them hope and happiness during some very dark days.

The Trailblaze Junior challenge encourages kids to help and support other kids right in their own area.

Anyone under the age of 16 can join in. The registration fee is $35 per participant and each hiker will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and a finisher’s medal! All Junior Trailblazers will also have their own fundraising page where donors can direct funds and participants can track their progress. Fundraising is optional, and participants may set their own fundraising goals. Top fundraisers will be recognized!

There will also be a water station, sports drinks and snacks.

For more information and to register, visit alabamatrailblaze.com. The deadline to register is Saturday, March 11th to guarantee a t-shirt. The challenge itself is taking place on Saturday, March 25th at Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. Check-In starts at 9:00 a.m. and the hike kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

