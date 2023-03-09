Deals
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student

Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway(MGN)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot on Victory Lane early Wednesday morning and later died.

A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson identified the victim as 22-year-old Keshaun Middlebrooks.

An Alabama A&M University spokesman confirmed that Middlebrooks was a student at the university.

The Huntsville Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, and found a Middlebrooks inside the home with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she died Wednesday night.

HPD officials believe this is an isolated incident. They are investigating her death as a homicide.

