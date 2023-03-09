HPD stresses the “Move Over Law” after patrol car hit by driver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A preventable crash along Research Park Boulevard involving a Huntsville Police Officer has HPD officials stressing the importance of knowing the ins and outs of Alabama’s “Move Over Law.”

On Tuesday night, an officer was working traffic control for a disabled car on Research Park Boulevard near Oakwood Road when a driver failed to acknowledge the officer’s emergency lights and move over.

The driver smashed into the officer’s SUV causing significant damage. The officer who was inside the SUV when the wreck occurred is ok.

HPD officials explain emergency vehicles are not the only vehicles that drivers need to steer clear of.

“Altogether more tow truck drivers are killed on the side hit by a vehicle than law enforcement, fire and medical combined each year,” HPD Traffic Task Force Office Kevin Zurowski said.

Officer Zurowski explains the penalty if you don’t obey the “Move Over Law” is like a speeding ticket, with a fine just shy of $200.

Drivers must move over for law enforcement, emergency, utility vehicle, wrecker or garbage trucks.

