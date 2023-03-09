Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Former Sen. Shelby to be honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby will be honored before a joint session of the Alabama Legislature at 10 a.m. Thursday. The announcement was made on the House floor Wednesday.

Shelby retired this year after more than 50 years in politics, serving the past 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

He was succeeded in the Senate by Katie Britt, who used to be his chief of staff.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
‘I do not feel sorry for Murphy’: former patient reacts after sentencing of convicted Tennessee doctor
Madison County Sheriff, Huntsville attorney explain implications of cracking down on gangs
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Growing concerns over a proposed education bill
North Alabama parent raises concerns over proposed ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
One person killed after Hazel Green house fire
Growing concerns over a proposed education bill
Growing concerns over proposed education bill
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Marshall County Jail Renovations
Marshall County Jail overcrowding brings more renovations