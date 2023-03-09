Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Charlie Hodle told WAFF 48 he felt satisfaction when his former doctor was sentenced to twenty years in prison Tuesday.

“I just went in there, told him my history and they wrote me a prescription that first time,” he said. “I thought well that was pretty simple.”

Hodle said he knew he would become addicted to opioids once Dr. Murphy’s office closed down and he begin feeling withdrawals.

“I think it was two pills a day, then it went to three pills, then it went to four pills,” he said. “I was getting 120 a month. By the time I got there, I was already addicted.”

Murphy’s practice was based out of Lewisburg, Tennessee, but he also had offices in Madison and Decatur. His practice saw thousands of patients from North Alabama and surrounding states. An investigation into Murphy proved he provided over 70,000 prescriptions in a three-year period.

Hodle said he does not have sympathy for Murphy’s current situation.

“I don’t know how many patients he was serving down there, but I know it was a bunch,” he said. “I’m sorry for them, I don’t feel sorry for Murphy or his wife.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.