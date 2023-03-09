Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing

Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
By Matthew King
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Charlie Hodle told WAFF 48 he felt satisfaction when his former doctor was sentenced to twenty years in prison Tuesday.

“I just went in there, told him my history and they wrote me a prescription that first time,” he said. “I thought well that was pretty simple.”

Hodle said he knew he would become addicted to opioids once Dr. Murphy’s office closed down and he begin feeling withdrawals.

“I think it was two pills a day, then it went to three pills, then it went to four pills,” he said. “I was getting 120 a month. By the time I got there, I was already addicted.”

Murphy’s practice was based out of Lewisburg, Tennessee, but he also had offices in Madison and Decatur. His practice saw thousands of patients from North Alabama and surrounding states. An investigation into Murphy proved he provided over 70,000 prescriptions in a three-year period.

Hodle said he does not have sympathy for Murphy’s current situation.

“I don’t know how many patients he was serving down there, but I know it was a bunch,” he said. “I’m sorry for them, I don’t feel sorry for Murphy or his wife.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Tennessee doctor, wife each sentenced to 20 years for health care scheme
Shooting victim picked up on Newson Road
Huntsville emergency officials respond to shooting victim on Newson Road
The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Horton man killed in car, motorcycle crash
Horton man killed in crash involving car & motorcycle

Latest News

Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
Madison County Sheriff, Huntsville attorney explains implications of cracking down on gangs
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn