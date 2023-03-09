Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed on drive-by shooting allegation

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics.(Source: CNN, David Lake)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) - Former NBA star Shawn Kemp is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting at a mall in Washington state.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Kemp was arrested Wednesday as part of their investigation into the alleged shooting in the Tacoma Mall’s parking lot.

Officers were called to the mall about 2 p.m. after shots were fired between two groups in two separate vehicles. According to police, one of the drivers fired several rounds at the passengers in the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Kemp was arrested at the scene and taken to the Pierce County Jail, where he was booked on a drive-by shooting charge. There is no word on when he is expected to appear in court.

Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with the Seattle SuperSonics. At the time, he was one of few players drafted without playing in college.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County
Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Man who killed 4 during Houston drug robbery faces execution
North Korea has conducted more weapons demonstrations in 2023 including test launches of an...
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
Growing concerns over a proposed education bill
North Alabama parent raises concerns over proposed ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOP
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine