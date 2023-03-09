Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez gives us this week's Crime Stoppers
By Gina Benitez
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We warn you all the time, surveillance cameras at businesses are really good and really clear.

Walmart has some of the best so it should be easy to catch these culprits.

This week Huntsville Police are searching for someone they say tried to steal a bunch of stuff at a local Walmart. The man did not get away with the merchandise but investigators still want to bring him in.

This happened in late January at the Walmart on University Drive. Huntsville Police say the man walked into the store and picked up different items.

Officials say he passed all registers and after being confronted by loss prevention, he took off. By the time officers got there he was gone.

If you know who he is or any other on this list call the police.

Huntsville Police are searching for Jeremy Chatmon who is accused of paying for products with counterfeit money.

Jaren Pinchin is wanted on a meth possession charge.

Police are looking to pick up Tevin Peoples for aggravated assault. Authorities believe he shot one of his family members.

Joe Corn is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement.

Joe Scott is accused of setting a business on fire to receive insurance money.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire
Tennessee doctor, wife each sentenced to 20 years for health care scheme
Former patient reacts to doctor Mark Murphy’s arrest
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Shooting victim picked up on Newson Road
Huntsville emergency officials respond to shooting victim on Newson Road

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Marshall County Jail Renovations
Marshall County Jail overcrowding brings more renovations
Marshall County Jail overcrowding brings more renovations
One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire