Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We warn you all the time, surveillance cameras at businesses are really good and really clear.

Walmart has some of the best so it should be easy to catch these culprits.

This week Huntsville Police are searching for someone they say tried to steal a bunch of stuff at a local Walmart. The man did not get away with the merchandise but investigators still want to bring him in.

This happened in late January at the Walmart on University Drive. Huntsville Police say the man walked into the store and picked up different items.

Officials say he passed all registers and after being confronted by loss prevention, he took off. By the time officers got there he was gone.

If you know who he is or any other on this list call the police.

Huntsville Police are searching for Jeremy Chatmon who is accused of paying for products with counterfeit money.

Jaren Pinchin is wanted on a meth possession charge.

Police are looking to pick up Tevin Peoples for aggravated assault. Authorities believe he shot one of his family members.

Joe Corn is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement.

Joe Scott is accused of setting a business on fire to receive insurance money.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

