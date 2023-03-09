Deals
Alabama Telemundo channels to broadcast six Birmingham Legion FC games

Birmingham Legion FC announced a partnership with Telemundo Birmingham and Gray Media Group, Incorporated to broadcast six games in 2023.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - Birmingham Legion FC announced a partnership with Telemundo Birmingham and Gray Media Group, Incorporated to broadcast six games in 2023.

“A shared vision of providing the highest level of soccer in Alabama to an engaged and amazing audience is what will help define & outline the beauty of this partnership,” Birmingham Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said in a statement. “Legion’s focus on championship winning play and incredible fan experience is matched by Telemundo Birmingham’s dedication to providing hours of engaging content & soccer to its viewers. We have the best fans in Birmingham. Being able to reach even more of them through this partnership is something we’re incredibly excited about in 2023.”

The following six games will air on Telemundo Birmingham:

  • May 20 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. El Paso
  • June 17 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven
  • July 15 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
  • Sept. 10 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. New Mexico United
  • Sept. 24 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Miami FC
  • Oct. 8 - Birmingham Legion FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

The games will broadcast on the following Telemundo affiliates: WTBM (Birmingham), WMBP (Mobile), WTHV (Huntsville), WBXM (Montgomery) and WRGX (Dothan).

“Soccer is undoubtedly a big part of the Hispanic culture and to be able to bring the passion from Legion’s home field to viewers throughout the state through Telemundo Alabama’s expansive reach is exciting,” Senior Managing Vice President at Gray Media Group, Inc., Collin Gaston, said in a statement.

