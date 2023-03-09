Deals
Alabama man indicted on charges for alleged role in U.S. Capitol riot

Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who was arrested in December was indicted by a Washington, D.C. District Court for his alleged role in the United States Capitol Building riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bryan Smith was indicted for civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to online court documents, Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.

