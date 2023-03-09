2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane Thursday morning.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. The person in the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
