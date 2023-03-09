Deals
2 dead, 1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville wreck

HEMSI's Don Webster confirmed one person died in this wreck. Police tell us another person was transported to the hospital but also died.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane Thursday morning.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. The person in the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

