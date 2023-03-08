Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

The Welch Group offers financial advice to new parents

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling speaks to a wealth expert about financial responsibilities for new parents.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no greater joy than becoming a parent but it comes with a great deal of responsibility.

While the day-to-day tasks of new parents can be top of mind, new parents should not forget their new financial responsibilities.

Marshall Clay with The Welch Group explains there are things to consider once you have children.

“I have a little bit of a legal background as well, and the first thing that I would recommend people do is to execute a will,” Clay said.

Clay explains that a will is about more than money, it’s about establishing guardianship in the event there is a catastrophic accident.

“The second thing that I’ll think about is if there’s no life insurance in place, get that life insurance in place,” Clay said. “If something happens to the primary breadwinner, you want to make sure that you’re going to be able to offset that loss of income so that your family can keep moving forward.”

Even though Clay is giving advice to new parents, he says it is never too soon to start thinking about college. Specifically, opening a 529 plan account.

“So as soon as the child is born, put a little bit of money in those accounts,” Clay said. “It doesn’t have to be a lot, but just open those accounts, get the clock running on that because there are some longer-term advantages to having those accounts.”

Finally, the Certified Financial Planner explains it is important to revisit your own investment and retirement plan.

“I tell people all the time, the best thing you can do to your kids is to make sure that you are not dependent on them,” Clay said. “When you’re older, make sure that you have that nest egg, have that money available to take care of all of those expenses as you get into elderly age so that you’re not relying on them and, and being a drag on their life.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville Police update identity of man killed by fallen tree on Hillwood Drive
According to the police department spokesperson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is...
Florence PD: 19-year-old man dies in custody while experiencing ‘medical episode’
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee, woman charged for alleged role in escape

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Horton man killed in car, motorcycle accident
The CEO of RentMonster says while rent growth is starting to soften, it is still increasing.
Morgan County tenant expresses frustration in increasing rent prices
Jeremy Taylor
Neighbors of Morgan County Jail express their relief after escaped inmate recaptured
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address