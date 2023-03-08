The Welch Group offers financial advice to new parents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no greater joy than becoming a parent but it comes with a great deal of responsibility.

While the day-to-day tasks of new parents can be top of mind, new parents should not forget their new financial responsibilities.

Marshall Clay with The Welch Group explains there are things to consider once you have children.

“I have a little bit of a legal background as well, and the first thing that I would recommend people do is to execute a will,” Clay said.

Clay explains that a will is about more than money, it’s about establishing guardianship in the event there is a catastrophic accident.

“The second thing that I’ll think about is if there’s no life insurance in place, get that life insurance in place,” Clay said. “If something happens to the primary breadwinner, you want to make sure that you’re going to be able to offset that loss of income so that your family can keep moving forward.”

Even though Clay is giving advice to new parents, he says it is never too soon to start thinking about college. Specifically, opening a 529 plan account.

“So as soon as the child is born, put a little bit of money in those accounts,” Clay said. “It doesn’t have to be a lot, but just open those accounts, get the clock running on that because there are some longer-term advantages to having those accounts.”

Finally, the Certified Financial Planner explains it is important to revisit your own investment and retirement plan.

“I tell people all the time, the best thing you can do to your kids is to make sure that you are not dependent on them,” Clay said. “When you’re older, make sure that you have that nest egg, have that money available to take care of all of those expenses as you get into elderly age so that you’re not relying on them and, and being a drag on their life.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group website.

