US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.(NBC News / YouTube)
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.

The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths.

At the time, U.S. officials also said the restriction was necessary to protect U.S. citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government “about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within” China.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

