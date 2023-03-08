Two injured in Hazel Green house fire

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a house fire in Hazel Green.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call came in at 4:53 p.m. and happened on Macon Road. There are two patients and their conditions are unknown at this time.

A WAFF 48 Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

