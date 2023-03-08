Redcrest heads to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Major League Fishing announced today that Huntsville and the Von Braun Center will be the home of their major tour championship, Redcrest VI, April 2-6, 2025. The four-day event brings the top anglers to compete for MLF’s most prestigious title and a $300,000 prize.

“We couldn’t be happier to be announcing REDCREST 2025 in Huntsville, Alabama,” said Michael Mulone, MLF Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “Huntsville has been extremely successful hosting a variety of sporting events, and we are pleased to work with them to roll out the red carpet for our fans.

“Huntsville is one of the fastest growing cities in America and it’s our pleasure to work with them to welcome a national audience via the MLF platforms,” Mulone continued. “The best word to describe Lake Guntersville is legendary. So many of our MLF anglers call Lake Guntersville their home for good reason and between the competition on the water and the excitement at the expo, this will be a can’t miss event.”

In addition to the tournaments, the MLF Outdoor Sports Expo featuring hundreds of exhibitors and activities will be held each year in conjunction with the Championship event. Fishing and outdoor enthusiasts from around the globe will watch the world’s best bass-fishing action live. The fans on site will enjoy the crowd experience of the watch party as well as engage with MLF sponsors and exhibitors to see the latest new tackle, gear, boats and outdoor equipment.

“Huntsville is excited to welcome Major League Fishing to Von Braun Center in 2025 for their biggest event of the year,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “North Alabama is one of the top fishing destinations in the country and to bring the fishing world to Huntsville for a week will provide a great showcase for our city while making a tremendous economic impact with our hotels, restaurants, and businesses.”

The biggest names in the outdoor industry will be on hand, including all 80 Bass Pro Tour anglers. Visitors from around the globe will not only watch the world’s best bass-fishing action, but they’ll also receive great deals on everything from crankbaits to rods and reels to bass boats at the outdoor show.

“We are excited about bringing the fishing world to Huntsville for the 2025 Redcrest,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Sitting in the middle of one of the great bass fishing areas in the United States, we look forward to seeing the Redcrest continue to grow when it comes to the Rocket City and the expo takes over the Von Braun Center as we create a one of a kind experience for everyone interested in the sport.”

With more than 40,000 fans and fishing supporters expected to attend the tournament and expo, the event is projected to have an economic impact of $6.1 million on Huntsville.

“Our team at the VBC welcomes all of the fishing community to Huntsville for the premier event on the Major League Fishing schedule,” said Steve Maples, Executive Director of the Von Braun Center. “We look forward to a great week of competition and providing a first class experience for all the fans and followers as they enjoy the biggest event of the season.”

