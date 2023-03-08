Deals
Red Bay Police Department in need of new officers

By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Red Bay say they are in desperate need of new officers.

Red Bay Chief of Police Janna Jackson says they need two new full-time police officers. She says staffing issues are not just a problem for small departments like hers.

“I think as time went on it is harder for any department. I know even larger departments are having issues. I think it is just a general thing with all employers right now,” she said.

All applicants must have a GED or High School Diploma and be A.P.O.S.T Certified or able to successfully complete Police Academy.

Chief Jackson went on to say she is fighting to have great benefits and competitive pay for all officers.

The benefits are as follows:

  • Tier 1 State Retirement
  • 100% Employee/60% Blue Cross Blue Sjielf AL Family Health & Dental Insurance Coverage
  • Dental Insurance Coverage
  • One Week On/One Week Off - 12-hour shifts
  • Paid sick leave that may accumulate up to 90 days toward Retirement
  • Paid Vacation Time
  • 24 hours Paid Personal Time per calendar year
  • 8 Paid Holidays per calendar year
  • Take home patrol vehicle within approved distance
  • Equipment & Uniforms provided
  • Opportunities for promotion and specialized trainings such as SWAT, Crisis Negotiation, Non Lethal Weapons, Narcotics, Firearms Instructor, Sniper, Mental Health Officer

Applications and job descriptions are available at the Red Bay Police Department.

