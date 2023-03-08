Red Bay Police Department in need of new officers

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Red Bay say they are in desperate need of new officers.

Red Bay Chief of Police Janna Jackson says they need two new full-time police officers. She says staffing issues are not just a problem for small departments like hers.

“I think as time went on it is harder for any department. I know even larger departments are having issues. I think it is just a general thing with all employers right now,” she said.

All applicants must have a GED or High School Diploma and be A.P.O.S.T Certified or able to successfully complete Police Academy.

Chief Jackson went on to say she is fighting to have great benefits and competitive pay for all officers.

The benefits are as follows:

Tier 1 State Retirement

100% Employee/60% Blue Cross Blue Sjielf AL Family Health & Dental Insurance Coverage

Dental Insurance Coverage

One Week On/One Week Off - 12-hour shifts

Paid sick leave that may accumulate up to 90 days toward Retirement

Paid Vacation Time

24 hours Paid Personal Time per calendar year

8 Paid Holidays per calendar year

Take home patrol vehicle within approved distance

Equipment & Uniforms provided

Opportunities for promotion and specialized trainings such as SWAT, Crisis Negotiation, Non Lethal Weapons, Narcotics, Firearms Instructor, Sniper, Mental Health Officer

Applications and job descriptions are available at the Red Bay Police Department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.