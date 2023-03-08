Neighbors of Morgan County Jail express their relief after escaped inmate recaptured

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In Morgan County, a jailbreak ended across state lines and the escaped inmate is now back behind bars.

Officials at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office as well as neighbors gave their take on an escape so close to home.

The neighbors said they were relieved since the inmate was recaptured so soon. That does not mean they did not have their concerns.

Vicki Molaro has lived near the Morgan County Jail for 10 years, and puts it like this, “How would you feel if it was in your neighborhood?”

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Mike Swafford says despite the escapes the building has been secure for quite some time.

“In the almost 20-year history of this building, there have been two escapes, you know, so statistically, one’s too many,” Swafford said.

Taylor escaped through a window of the Morgan County Jail on Sunday. He was recaptured early Monday morning in Franklin County, Tennessee after deputies learned he was in a tent.

The fact that he is back behind bars is something neighbors are celebrating.

“Anything’s possible anywhere but especially being as close to the jail as we are,” Molaro said. “Most important thing you told me is that he’s been recaptured.”

Taylor was arrested on a warrant for Escape 2nd degree. He will be held with no bond on his original charges, which included rape, sodomy, kidnapping, burglary and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

As for the critics who might think the guards should have been keeping a closer watch on the inmates, Swafford explains it is easy to judge when you are not in their shoes.

“What I would say is go to our website and fill out the application. It’s a hard job and a hard environment,” Swafford said.

Swafford says the inmates are watched closely but the days are long, and with nothing but time on their hands, the inmates get creative.

“They have 24 hours a day to come up with whatever they come up with. And you know, we try to stay one step ahead,” Swafford said. “The good thing about it is when we operate, each shift is staffed, but that requires people working overtime. Unfortunately, with that we begin to wear our people out and mistakes happen.”

