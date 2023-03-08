Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Morgan County tenant expresses frustration in increasing rent prices

By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The prices of rental properties in Madison and surrounding counties are skyrocketing. With landlords renewing leases with higher prices, residents are forced to choose between renewing and paying more, or moving out.

One Morgan County resident who wishes to remain anonymous claims they are looking at an increase of $200 if they renew their lease.

“My first year there was $700, then my second year there under new management it was $795 and now with this renewal, it went up $216,” says the resident.

Inflated rent is happening all around the community. David Edwards with Hamlett Property Management broke down the numbers over the last few years.

“As of right now, we have 191 homes being offered in Madison County. The average price is $1,939. That’s an increase of $185 on average from the calendar year 2022,” Edwards says.

Edwards blames rising property taxes and insurance rates for the rising rental prices in the counties.

“We’re seeing the price of the taxes, the insurance and also the cost of make-readies. People are spending more for painters, more for carpet, more for laminate flooring. We’re seeing a lot of that in this new reflected price,” says Edwards.

Edwards also factors in the rapid growth of Huntsville and the surrounding areas.

“The population of Huntsville is growing so much. With an abundance of people, you’ll find people wanting to pay the higher price,” he claims.

But this resident is stunned by the increase.

“Everything is going up. Prices are going up everywhere. That’s such a huge increase of 25%. It just took the breath out of me,” the resident says.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville Police update identity of man killed by fallen tree on Hillwood Drive
According to the police department spokesperson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is...
Florence PD: 19-year-old man dies in custody while experiencing ‘medical episode’
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee, woman charged for alleged role in escape

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Horton man killed in car, motorcycle accident
Baby
The Welch Group offers financial advice to new parents
Jeremy Taylor
Neighbors of Morgan County Jail express their relief after escaped inmate recaptured
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address