Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Madison Co. grand jury indicts Huntsville man on rape, sodomy charges

An SVU team charged Daniel Sharp with ape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful...
An SVU team charged Daniel Sharp with ape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.(HPD)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County grand jury indicted a Huntsville man for rape, sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Daniel Sharp was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly traveling to Morgan County to meet with a 13-year-old girl and then bringing her back to his Huntsville apartment where he had sexual contact. Sharp allegedly met the girl on an online dating app and used social media to engage in sexual activity.

A report from HPD claims the Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the case in 2021 and charged Sharp with rape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Court documents show that a grand jury indicted Sharp on all five charges he was facing on March 3.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Tennessee doctor, wife each sentenced to 20 years for health care scheme
Shooting victim picked up on Newson Road
Huntsville emergency officials respond to shooting victim on Newson Road
The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Horton man killed in car, motorcycle crash
Horton man killed in crash involving car & motorcycle

Latest News

Ukrainian refugee gives birth to daughter in north Alabama
Ukrainian refugee in Madison County gives birth to baby
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
Veterinarian shortage impacts local animal clinics
Nationwide veterinarian shortage impacts Huntsville animal clinic
Woman from Arab says her dog was beaten and killed
Hartselle man sentenced to 10 years for killing ex-girlfriend’s dog