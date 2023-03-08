Madison Co. grand jury indicts Huntsville man on rape, sodomy charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County grand jury indicted a Huntsville man for rape, sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Daniel Sharp was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly traveling to Morgan County to meet with a 13-year-old girl and then bringing her back to his Huntsville apartment where he had sexual contact. Sharp allegedly met the girl on an online dating app and used social media to engage in sexual activity.

A report from HPD claims the Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the case in 2021 and charged Sharp with rape, sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Court documents show that a grand jury indicted Sharp on all five charges he was facing on March 3.

