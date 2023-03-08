Deals
Lauren Kenzie opening first store in Huntsville

The new store opens at Stovehouse on March 11
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re dressed to the nines or throwing on an old t-shirt, jewelry is our fave way to elevate an outfit.

Lauren Kenzie is known for having everything from fun statement pieces to dainty everyday wear. At just 22-years-old, owner McKenzie Brewer curates the cutest handcrafted jewelry.

And now, the online shop is getting its own storefront! Lauren Kenzie opens on Saturday, March 11 at Stovehouse in Huntsville. The Doors open at 11 a.m. and the first 50 people in line get goodie bags that value $200!

Guests can also shop the whole store for 25% off that day, including permanent jewelry appointments.

Be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and shop online at laurenkenzie.com.

