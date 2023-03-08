Keeping accounts secure: Former Madison County sheriff shares the importance of two-factor authentication

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you ever been logged out of your social media accounts unexpectedly? If so, this may be a sign that your account has been compromised.

Hackers today are getting increasingly creative with their scams, making it difficult for us to log into our accounts and spot suspicious activity. Former Madison County Sheriff Lieutenant Donny Shaw says it’s important to set up two-factor authentication, or 2FA.

Two-factor authentication is a means in which someone is granted access to a website or app after submitting multiple pieces of evidence, according to Microsoft.

On Feb. 10, Shaw’s wife, Michelle, was logged out of her Facebook account. The family tried to log into the account, but Facebook didn’t recognized their email and phone number, according to Shaw.

Shaw made several posts to the account to let their followers know that they could not log in; he also told them to refrain from communicating with them through Facebook. Each time, the hackers took the posts down.

The hacker blocked all of their close friends and family members and got ahold of her Instagram. They even created a fake certificate stating Michelle is a certified cryptocurrency specialist.

According to Shaw, when they got hacked, they had a strong password but not two-factor authentication. He wishes they did.

“It’s really easy because you can go to your Facebook or your IG account, and you can go to your settings. And then, [you can] go to the Security tab,” said Shaw.

Before setting up two-factor authentication, you have to log into your email or social media accounts. Then, you will be prompted to provide a second form of authentication like a phone number, fingerprint, or security code.

In many cases a one-time code is sent to a mobile device or email address. That one-time code must also be entered to verify account ownership before the user can log in and access their account.

According to Shaw, Michelle lost important memories and pictures. He wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to you and your family.

“You know, an important point is... Anybody that gets their account hacked, they’re not at fault. They’re not to blame. Nobody should blame them,” he said.

“When you have social media, use two-factor authentication, so nobody will take over your account. Never once did I think, well you know, I need to check all of my family, my daughter, my wife, my brother, [and] my sister-in-law. I need to make sure that they know this also. It’s just something that slipped my mind...,” said Shaw.

The Shaw family has reached out to Facebook to get ahold of their account. If you get hacked, you can also reach out to the platform; however, it can take months for Facebook to respond and recover the account.

So far, the Shaws have been unable to recover Michelle’s Facebook account.

