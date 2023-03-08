Deals
Hear some beautiful harmonies and good stories when the War Hippies come to Decatur

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As Veterans from the Marine Corps and Army, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis have some things in common. They also both happen to be well-known musicians working with names like Charlie Daniels and Travis Tritt.

The pair put their years of experience together to form the War Hippies, a duo with a country rock feel, beautiful harmonies and plenty of unique stories to go around.

How would you describe the band?

“The brand is about peace and love. It’s about helping others and doing good in the world. But we also have values and beliefs that we believe are worth fighting for.”

You can hear them for yourself when they play live at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on Saturday, March 11.

For more information and tickets, visit warhippies.com.

