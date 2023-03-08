Deals
Hartselle man sentenced to 10 years for killing ex-girlfriend’s dog

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

Jaron Whitley was arrested on April 13, 2021, for killing Jill Burgett’s dog Jax.

Burgett told WAFF in 2021 that Whitley told detectives he beat Jax with a wrench, put his body in a duffle bag and left him on the side of a road in Hartselle. Burgett said Jax bit Whitley once and Whitley never liked him after that.

Whitley was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated animal cruelty on Monday. Court documents state his sentence is a split sentence with 24 months in the custody of the department of corrections followed by 60 months of probation.

Whitley was also sentenced to anger management training and mental health evaluation/treatment. Whitley is also instructed to avoid contact with Jill Burgett. Court documents also show Whitley is ordered to pay court fees and restitution totaling $1,216.23 to Burgett.

