Governor Kay Ivey proposes healthcare focused school

By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced at the State of the State address that she wants to build a new school, specifically focused on training future healthcare workers in Alabama.

“I am proposing we establish the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences to address the growing healthcare worker shortage we are predicted to experience in the coming years,” Ivey said.

The proposed school would be located in Demopolis and work in collaboration with rural Whitfield Regional Hospital.

Whitfield Regional Hospital CEO Douglas Brewer told WAFF 48 that the goal is to teach and train these students so they can go on to be Alabama’s workforce of tomorrow.

“They’re not just going to high school, they’re learning about it and then they will be able to see it very very quickly here. We’ll be able to provide a really personable experience for those kids so they’ll really feel like they know how a hospital works,” he said.

Brewer says Whitfield Regional is no stranger to the healthcare worker shortage like many other rural hospitals throughout the state. The pandemic caused many workers to retire or leave for competitive pay.

The goal of the school is to get students hired and into Alabama hospitals by graduation day by immersing them in the healthcare curricula, clinical training experiences and the challenges of rural hospitals.

“The day that they graduate, they’ve got a job at a rural hospital or even an urban hospital for that matter. They’ll be ready to sit for their exams so they can be certified, licensed, or whatever it takes,” he said.

The proposed school would be for high school students. They would also have the opportunity to dual enroll with local colleges to get a head start on required college courses.

