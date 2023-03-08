Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers in special session to issue one-time $400 payments to individuals; $800 for families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could be getting hundreds of dollars back in your wallet from the state. Governor Kay Ivey is calling for a special session of the legislature to start on March 8, to decide how to spend more than a billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The state has to decide how to spend $1.1 billion it has left from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Governor Ivey thinks lawmakers should give it back to you, with a one time payment of hundreds of dollars. She said it can help with inflation rates.

“This is not “free money,” and we must invest these one-time funds wisely,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “We know times are tough right now. A paycheck does not go as far as it did two years ago.”

Ivey is asking lawmakers to approve one time rebates of $400 for adults, which means $800 for families.

“This is the people’s money,” Ivey said. “It’s only right, while still acknowledging we are recording revenues far exceeding normal and sustainable levels, we give a fair share of this money directly back to the people of Alabama.”

Lawmakers spent the state’s first $1 billion ARPA dollars on two mega prisons, broadband internet access and sewer projects, but representatives in Montgomery said there are still many issues the state needs to address.

“I think there may be some areas that we are far apart, but for the most part, I agree with a lot of what the Governor said,” House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels said. “I do feel that there were some things left out that should have been mentioned, such as eliminating the tax overtime pay and removing the sales tax off of groceries.”

The Legislature will take two weeks starting March 8 in this special session to consider how to use these funds, then they will continue on with the regular session.

Click here for more on the Governor’s State of the State speech.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.