Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11

Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning, Ga.(WGCL)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning will officially become Fort Moore during a ceremony at Doughboy Stadium on May 11.

The name change honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their meaningful and lasting contributions to our soldiers, the Army, and the nation.

“There can be no better way to inspire the men and women who will train to defend our nation, and particularly to provide recognition to the widows of our Nation’s fallen, than to name our installation for a couple who exemplifies America’s highest standards of courage, character, and compassion — Hal and Julia Moore,” said Fort Benning’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard.

In addition to the installation name, the post is planning for the adjustment of multiple real property, buildings, and roads, as part of a multi-phased process to implement all approved recommendations of the Naming Commission, authorized by the NDAA, and directed by the Department of the Defense.

These changes will be completed by January 2024.

For more information about the legacy of Hal and Julia Moore, please visit www.fortmoore.com.

