Comedian Vir Das hitting the stage at Huntsville’s Stand Up Live

See Vir Das at Stand Up Live March 10 -1 1
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fresh off an Emmy nomination, Vir Das is one of India’s biggest stand-up comedians, but right now, he’s on tour in the United States with a stop in Rocket City.

Growing up in India and graduating from college in the States, he’s gained some worldwide appeal through various live tours and a few Netflix specials.

He’s bringing his humor to Huntsville when he hits the stage at Stand Up Live March 10 - 11.

For more tickets and information, visit standuplive.com.

