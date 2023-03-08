Comedian Vir Das hitting the stage at Huntsville’s Stand Up Live
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fresh off an Emmy nomination, Vir Das is one of India’s biggest stand-up comedians, but right now, he’s on tour in the United States with a stop in Rocket City.
Growing up in India and graduating from college in the States, he’s gained some worldwide appeal through various live tours and a few Netflix specials.
He’s bringing his humor to Huntsville when he hits the stage at Stand Up Live March 10 - 11.
For more tickets and information, visit standuplive.com.
