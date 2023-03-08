Cloudy and cooler today, scattered rain moving in this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning. Cloud cover will continue to push in through the morning hours with cooler temps heading out the door in the 40s to low 50s, the northeast breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing.

Today will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs staying near average around 60 degrees, winds will be breezy from the northeast. Scattered rain showers will start to develop into Wednesday afternoon and evening, rainfall totals should be fairly light and the best rainfall coverage will be west of I-65. A few showers will linger overnight with cloudy skies and lows in the middle 40s again. Thursday looks to be overcast with periods of scattered to numerous rain showers, this will be cold rain too with temps staying in the 50s. The heaviest rainfall looks to move through Thursday night into early Friday.

Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 60s, scattered showers and storms will be expected through the morning and early afternoon before drying out and clearing out by Friday evening. The weekend will also be fairly cool with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday, showers will be expected late Saturday and through the day Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios. Next week will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be watching our low temperatures for any potential frost and freeze.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.