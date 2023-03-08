Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

The suspect was fired following the alleged incident. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) - A former bus driver who drove children with disabilities has been accused of slapping, kicking and grabbing several of them, police said Tuesday.

The driver, 68, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students ages 5 and 6, Police Chief Tad Dionne said at a news conference. Seven of the charges are related to one student.

Police said school officials in Hudson learned on Feb. 20 about the incident on Feb. 17. The driver also is accused of throwing water at a child and covering a child’s mouth on the bus.

Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving three students with disabilities, ages 5 and 6.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

There were no injuries, Dionne said. He said police are reviewing video taken on the bus.

The woman, who had been working with a bus company that transports students with disabilities since 2017, was released on $500 bail and is scheduled for a court appearance in Nashua on April 6. She is no longer working for the company, Dionne said.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said a criminal history records check on the woman last year did not show any violations, and she was cleared to drive a school bus.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number listed for her was not in service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI)...
Huntsville Police update identity of man killed by fallen tree on Hillwood Drive
According to the police department spokesperson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is...
Florence PD: 19-year-old man dies in custody while experiencing ‘medical episode’
Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee, woman charged for alleged role in escape

Latest News

The suspect was fired following the alleged incident.
'Disturbing': Bus driver charged with assaulting multiple students, police say
Veterinarian shortage impacts local animal clinics
Nationwide veterinarian shortage impacts Huntsville animal clinic
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Democratic party provides response to Gov. Kay Ivey's State of the State address