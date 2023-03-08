Deals
48 ON YOUR SIDE: Decatur nonprofit covers repair expenses for woman’s damaged home

Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
By Matthew King
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - After finding out she was liable for damage to her home from her neighbor’s tree, Maria Flores thought she was out of luck.

Project Unify in Decatur told her they would cover the costs of the tree removal early Tuesday morning.

According to state law, the homeowner is liable for damage to their homes, even if the tree is not from the property. Flores told WAFF on Monday that she could not afford insurance and would have to take a bank loan to pay for the damage.

“I tried thinking about demolition because I had no hope,” Flores said. “It’s like a miracle for me. They are my angels. I’m excited.”

Cody Michael with Project Unify said Flores’s story touched his heart and he wanted to make sure she would not keep struggling.

“Any time you find out someone is going to struggle in any way, it’s hard,” he said. “When we read the scriptures, it says to bear one another’s burdens. That’s what we’re here for, to try and lean on one another, to help each other.”

A crew will remove the tree from Flores’s yard Wednesday morning. Flores told WAFF that Tuesday was her birthday and said it was the best birthday present she has ever received.

