What you need to know before planning a trip to Disney World this summer

Ways to Save Travel by Casey
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’ve been a hundred times or you’re making your very first visit to Orlando, we’re talking everything you need to know about planning a trip to Disney World.

When Casey Jones isn’t creating the cutest charcuterie boards for her business, The Occasional Chef, she is helping families plan magical trips to Disney World!

She joined TVL to share her favorite things to do at the parks this time of year, Disney musts for both beginners and pros, different packages to check out depending on your budget and everything in between.

To learn more about booking your next trip to Disney, email Casey at Casey@waystosavetravel.com or follow along with her travel pages on Instagram and Facebook.

