U.S. Space and Rocket Center looking to hire hundreds of people at upcoming job fair

Join the Job Fair on March 9, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you a little bit spacey? If so, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville is hiring!

On Thursday, March 9, you can apply and interview for more than 300 jobs that are currently open at the Space and Rocket Center. There are all kinds of roles to fill such as counselors, nurses, lifeguards, gift shop salespeople, guest services representatives, museum guides, custodial, food service... you name it!

Several of the positions offered are full-time with insurance, vacation and other benefits. Others are part-time-going for the spring and summer or on-going.

Spring is a huge recruitment season for the Space and Rocket Center ahead of Space Camp, summer vacation and everything in-between.

Whether you’re looking for a part-time job in a fun environment, a summer-only thing, or maybe you’re looking to grow a career, now is the time to join the Rocket Center.

You can check out the job fair Thursday, March 9 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Educator Resource Center at the Rocket Center.

