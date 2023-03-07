Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Two inmates who escaped Lawrence Co. Jail have been captured

Two inmates escaped from Lawrence County Jail on Monday
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who escaped the Lawrence County Jail on March 4 was captured Tuesday morning by law enforcement in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Bolan, 45, escaped from the jail after he used a mat to protect himself from the razor wire to climb over the fence. Bolan was being held in lieu of bond on a drug trafficking charge.

According to an official with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Bolan and a female accomplice were apprehended following a traffic stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. The sheriff’s office received a tip that Bolan was hiding in Knoxville on March 6.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will look to extradite Bolan back to Alabama. Charges for the female accomplice are pending investigation.

Adam Bolan.
Adam Bolan.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, call (256) 974-9291.

Quittney Nichols, 30, walked away from her job with the work release program on Feb. 8. Nichols was being held on a probation violation as a result of a new possession of a controlled substance charge.

As of March 8, Nichols is back in custody after a concerned citizen contacted the Hamilton Police Department to report where Nichols was hiding out.

Nichols was taken into custody without incident.

Quittney Nichols.
Quittney Nichols.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur woman liable for tree damage to her home
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Tennessee doctor, wife each sentenced to 20 years for health care scheme
Shooting victim picked up on Newson Road
Huntsville emergency officials respond to shooting victim on Newson Road
The crash happened on Pulaski Pike Road near Grimwood Road.
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Horton man killed in car, motorcycle crash
Horton man killed in crash involving car & motorcycle

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Two injured in Hazel Green house fire
Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Red Bay Police Department
Red Bay Police Department in need of new officers
Randolph School students volunteer at Riahrose home for children
Randolph School students volunteer at Riahrose home for children
Chase Tristian Espy, 36, of Vestavia, will serve 97 months in prison followed by 20 months of...
Birmingham attorney sentenced for possession of child porn