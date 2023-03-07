Tuscumbia man arrested for sodomy, electronic solicitation of a minor

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was arrested on Feb. 28 for allegedly engaging in sodomy with a person under the age of 16.

Law enforcement in Tuscumbia was alerted to Jeffrey Butler, a 33-year-old man who was inappropriately messaging a minor. The mother of the child told police she was going through her son’s phone when she noticed a text from Butler.

She then acted like her son while messaging back and Butler eventually sent a picture of his genitals.

The parents began questioning their son after the picture was sent. The child told his parents that Butler had been forcing him to perform oral sex for over a year and a half. The child told law enforcement that Butler made him send pictures of his genitals over a year and a half.

Butler was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and sodomy.

