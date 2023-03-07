Deals
Tennessee doctor, wife each sentenced to 20 years for health care scheme

The doctor owned and operated clinics in Madison and Decatur, both locations closed in 2017.
(WABI)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee doctor and his wife were each sentenced to 20 years in prison for unlawfully distributing opioids and defrauding insurers through their previous Alabama clinics.

Mark Murphy, 66 and Jennifer Murphy, 66 owned and operated North Alabama Pain Services in Decatur and Madison, both locations closed in early 2017.

Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme

Mark served as the sole doctor at the locations and evidence shown at trial showed that some patients went months or years without seeing him during their monthly visits even though they continuously received opioid prescriptions he pre-signed.

Over a 5-year span, Mark wrote prescriptions for more than 10 million opioid pills and millions of oxycodone 30 mg tablets. During the same time frame, Jennifer, who helped manage the clinics, ordered tens of millions of dollars of unnecessary items and services that were paid for by taxpayer-funded and private insurance programs,

“Dr. Murphy and his wife preyed on countless vulnerable patients and stole tens of millions of dollars from Medicare and other taxpayer-funded health insurance programs,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Our office will continue to prosecute drug dealers and health care fraudsters to the full extent of the law.”

Medicare, TRICARE and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama were billed more than $280 million as a result of the fraud and kickback scheme and paid more than $50 million. Mark and Jennifer were ordered to each pay more than $50 million in restitution. Jennifer was also convinced of tax-related charges for underreporting clinic income.

“Mark and Jennifer Murphy learned today that unlawfully distributing controlled substances, committing health care fraud and receiving kickbacks comes with hefty legal consequences,” Special Agence in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office James E. Dorsey said. “Their conviction today serves a lesson to others who think no one is paying attention.”

This official report was provided by the North District of Alabama, Department of Justice.

