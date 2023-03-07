Sever Storm cleanup continues in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cleanup crews are still clearing fallen trees and debris left by Friday’s storms. Residential areas off of Pulaski Pike are still faced with fallen trees and down powerlines.

Director of Landscape Management for the City of Huntsville Brian Walker says that clean-up crews labored throughout the weekend to clear roadways but are still working hard as there is more to be done.

“So far the city of Huntsville has received over 50 calls of trees that fell into the right of way, the sidewalks, the streets. We have also received calls in parks and greenways that we’re working on and have cleaned the majority of these up until this morning. We expect to be finished with all the storm cleanup by the middle of the week. Hopefully, before the next system comes through,” says Walker.

Walker urges anyone with severe damage on their property to reach out to the city before attempting to move or clean fallen trees, limbs, or other debris. He says to call the Green Team line so that crews may come out and assess the safety of the damage.

Reports of debris can be directed to the Green Team at 256-532-5326.

