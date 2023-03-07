Deals
One of two escaped Lawrence Co. inmates captured

Two inmates escaped from Lawrence County Jail on Monday
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who escaped the Lawrence County Jail on March 4 was captured Tuesday morning by law enforcement in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to a spokesperson for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Bolan, 45, escaped from the jail after he used a mat to protect himself from the razor wire to climb over the fence. Bolan was being held in lieu of bond on a drug trafficking charge.

According to an official with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Bolan and a female accomplice were apprehended following a traffic stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. The sheriff’s office received a tip that Bolan was hiding in Knoxville on March 6.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will look to extradite Bolan back to Alabama. Charges for the female accomplice are pending investigation.

Adam Bolan.
Adam Bolan.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, call (256) 974-9291.

Quittney Nichols, 30, walked away from her job with the work release program on Feb. 8. Nichols was being held on a probation violation as a result of a new possession of a controlled substance charge.

Quittney Nichols.
Quittney Nichols.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, call (256) 974-9291.

