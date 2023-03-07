One more beautiful day before rain showers and colder temps move in

Good Tuesday morning. The morning hours will start off with fair skies overhead and mild temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s, areas of patchy fog will be expected for the morning drive.

Today will be another beautiful March day across the Tennessee Valley with sunshine and highs reaching the low to middle 70s, the north wind will occasionally gust to 15 miles per hour. Enjoy today because things start to change for the rest of the week. Clouds will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle 40s. Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy and dry with highs staying near average around 60 degrees, winds will be breezy from the east. Scattered rain showers will start to develop into Wednesday afternoon and evening, rainfall totals should be fairly light.

Thursday looks to be overcast with periods of scattered to numerous rain showers, this will be cold rain too with temps staying in the 50s. The heaviest rainfall looks to move through Thursday night into early Friday. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 60s, scattered showers and storms will be expected through the morning and afternoon before drying out Friday evening. The weekend will also be fairly cool with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday, showers will be expected late Saturday and through the day Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time will begin Sunday morning with clocks moving forward one hour, be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios. Next week will start off on a chilly note with highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday, we will be watching our low temperatures for any potential frost and freeze.

