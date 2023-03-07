Morgan County emergency management officials deem storm sirens as inadequate

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - What was once considered essential in the middle of tornado-producing storms is now being called inadequate.

Tornado sirens have been going off for decades but emergency management officials in Decatur point out a few flaws.

All of these experts said when it comes to severe weather, you have to rely not only on your ears but your eyes. Particularly, what is right in front of you. Take it from Decatur Fire Chief, Tracy Thornton.

“The houses that we live in today are so much more soundproofed, so much more weatherproofed,” Thornton said. “Noise doesn’t come in and noise, you know, you just, you don’t hear it.”

Thornton explains you are more likely to see and hear a weather alert on your phone, especially since the homes we live in these days are good and bad when it comes to severe weather.

“The weather warning devices that are made to alert outside people just can’t penetrate into houses like they used to,” Thornton said.

Brandy Davis, the Director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency explains the tornado sirens are from a bygone era.

“It’s also old technology,” Davis said. “It’s civil defense era technology. So it’s, it’s old technology.”

Davis goes on to explain that it is from the 1940s and 50s and that they were made to alert people who were working outside.

Jeff Birdwell, the Director of the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency describes tornado sirens as a tool in the toolbox.

“They’re called outdoor warning sirens for a reason. They’re meant to work outside,” Birdwell said.

The problem with Decatur’s system, according to emergency officials, is there are two different systems that cover Decatur city limits the Outdoor Warning Sirens and Tennessee Valley Authority sirens.

The TVA sirens are designed primarily to alert residents within a 10-mile radius of Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant of a nuclear emergency. The non-TVA sirens leave much of the city with no coverage.

The TVA sirens are an all-or-nothing system. So, if there is a small area that will be affected by severe weather all of the TVA sirens go off.

Morgan County EMA Director Davis worries this might lead to people ignoring future warnings.

“We want to avoid sending, you know, any sort of emergency information too often because we absolutely don’t want the public to be sort of tone deaf or cry wolf for it and not pay attention when they really need to pay attention,” Davis said.

That is why Davis is working with city officials to come up with better ways to reach people in their homes, providing more targeted alerts on their smartphones.

All of the experts agreed tornado sirens are just one good way to stay weather alert. However, they all mentioned it’s a good idea to have multiple ways to be in the loop when it comes to severe weather, with the 48 Weather App or using an NOAA weather radio.

