Man killed in Harvest two-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by ALEA

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash as 49-year-old Chad Lweter of Ardmore, Tenn.

ALEA says Lewter was fatally injured when his 2020 Chevrolet Malibu struck a 2019 Toyota Yaris that was driven by Kimberly Kindler, 58. Kindler and her passenger, Mary Lewter, 79 were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

One person was killed and two more were injured in a crash on Highway 53 Sunday morning.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HESMI), the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 53 and Old Railroad Bed Road around 10:16 a.m. Sunday.

Webster says the person who was killed in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two people injured in the crash were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

